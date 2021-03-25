L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $64.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in L Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in L Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.