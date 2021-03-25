Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

