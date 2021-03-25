ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $90.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $84,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ITT by 123.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.