Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after buying an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

