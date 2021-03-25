Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $58.91. Approximately 82,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,071,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.60 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,934 shares of company stock valued at $40,094,884. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.