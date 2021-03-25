ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 2,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,558.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

