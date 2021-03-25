Nomura Instinet Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Buy

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

