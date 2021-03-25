Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading Down 8.1%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.