Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.24 and last traded at $199.31. 56,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,815,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

