Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $185.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.