Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 3,885 SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $61.32 on Thursday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

