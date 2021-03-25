Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $4,291,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.