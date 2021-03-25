4,879 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

NYSE MDC opened at $54.70 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

