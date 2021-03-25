Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,605 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 117,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 101,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 76,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

