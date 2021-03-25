Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

