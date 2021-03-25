Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

