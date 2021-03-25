Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 6,119 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,496.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

