2,658 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

