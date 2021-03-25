2,376 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESE opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.