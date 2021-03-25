Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

