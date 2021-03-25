Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

In related news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 13,721 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $411,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 464,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $784,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

