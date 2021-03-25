Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday. CL King raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:GRA opened at $58.70 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.52 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

