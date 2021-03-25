Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 429,041 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.45% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

