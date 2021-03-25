Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 500,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,906,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,619.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 974,000 shares of company stock worth $119,709,060 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

