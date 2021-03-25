American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 482.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

