BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $76.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.60% from the company’s previous close.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

IONS stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

