Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

