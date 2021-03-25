BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $91.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of BBIO opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after buying an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,143,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

