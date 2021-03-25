Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $103.15 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

