Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353,662 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 115,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCF. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

FCF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

