Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 556,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $406,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,255.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

