Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Choice Hotels International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 357,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

CHH stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

