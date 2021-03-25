Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

