Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

