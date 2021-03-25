Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Arvinas worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 402.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

