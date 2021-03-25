Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $23,061,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

