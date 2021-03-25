KeyCorp Boosts Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $110.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,869,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

