Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $16.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $464.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

