Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,003,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,720,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

