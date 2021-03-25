Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,396 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.