Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,015 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of bluebird bio worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

