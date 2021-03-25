Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.