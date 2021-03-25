New Mountain Investments Ii, L Sells 400,000 Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

