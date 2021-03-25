Contrasting Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) & The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and The Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $32.03 billion 0.67 $1.23 billion $10.47 16.62 The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.08 -$51.59 million $0.15 3.63

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group. The Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suzuki Motor and The Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 2 1 1 2.75 The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 3.65% 6.85% 3.53% The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats The Restaurant Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates approximately 650 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

