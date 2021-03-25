Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of National Bank worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in National Bank by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in National Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NBHC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

