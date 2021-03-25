Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 35,755 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

