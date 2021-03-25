Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Strategic Education worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

