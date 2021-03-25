Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.84 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $7,716,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

