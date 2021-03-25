Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 138,369 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.09% of Park Aerospace worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 159.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

