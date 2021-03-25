Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,544 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $15,915,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 758,544 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 192.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 796,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 65.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,399 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

